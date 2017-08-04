The Diamondbacks beat the Cubs Thursday night, but the real story from the matchup came from the Wrigley Field bullpens as the relief pitchers found a creative way to pass the time during three rain delays.

It started midway through the second delay, when the Diamondbacks relievers did this:

With the gauntlet thrown down for a dance-off, the Cubs pulled out the horse masks:

The Diamondbacks responded with … this:

Which led to this fishing expedition:

Then something we’ve never seen or heard of before, possibly called “human bowling.”

There is also the complete “Battle of the Bullpens,” brought to you by the Chicago Cubs:

The Diamondbacks won 10-8, and so did the world of dance.

