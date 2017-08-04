Sports

Cubs And Diamondbacks Engage In Wild Dance-Off During Series Of Rain Delays

by Penn Collins

August 4, 2017 at 13:05
The Diamondbacks beat the Cubs Thursday night, but the real story from the matchup came from the Wrigley Field bullpens as the relief pitchers found a creative way to pass the time during three rain delays. 

It started midway through the second delay, when the Diamondbacks relievers did this: 

All images via MLB.

With the gauntlet thrown down for a dance-off, the Cubs pulled out the horse masks: 

The Diamondbacks responded with … this:

Which led to this fishing expedition:

Then something we’ve never seen or heard of before, possibly called “human bowling.”

There is also the complete “Battle of the Bullpens,” brought to you by the Chicago Cubs:

The Diamondbacks won 10-8, and so did the world of dance.

Share image via MLB.

