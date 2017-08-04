Cubs And Diamondbacks Engage In Wild Dance-Off During Series Of Rain Delays
The Diamondbacks beat the Cubs Thursday night, but the real story from the matchup came from the Wrigley Field bullpens as the relief pitchers found a creative way to pass the time during three rain delays.
It started midway through the second delay, when the Diamondbacks relievers did this:
With the gauntlet thrown down for a dance-off, the Cubs pulled out the horse masks:
The Diamondbacks responded with … this:
Which led to this fishing expedition:
Then something we’ve never seen or heard of before, possibly called “human bowling.”
There is also the complete “Battle of the Bullpens,” brought to you by the Chicago Cubs:
The Diamondbacks won 10-8, and so did the world of dance.
Share image via MLB.
-
Mayor Defends Decision to Bring Olympics To L.A. In Interview With Bill Simmons The conversation is large on hype, low on facts
-
L.A. Rams Owner Under Fire For Funding Channel Dedicated To Trophy Hunting It’s being billed as “Netflix of the hunting world.”
-
After A Traumatic Injury, One Athlete Refused To Quit And Powered On To Help Others This nonprofit has helped over 100 injured athletes and veterans get back out there.
-
Titans Player Unveils Large Tattoo Honoring Barack And Michelle Obama “What greater role models than the Obamas?"
-
The Chicago Cubs Gave The Most Vilified Fan In Team History A World Series Ring The harassed fan responded with a moving statement about forgiveness.
-
Los Angeles Chargers Players Struggle With Discrimination In Orange County “This was not the first time we experienced this.”
-
Of Course Chris Christie Was Caught On Camera Bullying A Cubs Fan The soon-to-be-ex-governor is the worst kind of sports fan: a bully
-
Serena Williams Pens A Thoughtful Essay On Closing The Pay Gap For Black Women ”Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay. Every time you do, you’re making it a little easier for a woman behind you.”
-
Nike Announces Signing Of Youngest Athlete Ever The 9-year-old son of a soccer star becomes the youngest with a sponsorship deal.