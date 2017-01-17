Cowboys Fan Learns The Obvious Lesson Of Why You Don’t Get A ‘Super Bowl Champions’ Tattoo Mid-Playoffs
Supporting your team is good. Having faith that they’ll win is normal. Getting a tattoo boasting a Super Bowl victory prior to your team’s first playoff game is...ill-advised.
If you’re looking for documentation supporting this claim, look no further than the Twitter feed of Cowboys fan Jordan Garnett. Impressed by a stellar regular season and lights-out rookie performances by Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, Garnett saw a Super Bowl victory as not just a possibility, but a foregone conclusion.
So he went ahead and got a Cowboys Super Bowl championship tattoo on his shoulder, despite the fact the team hadn’t even played its first of three games to earn that title.
Here’s the majestic, poorly-planned tweet:
In case you didn’t watch the game, don’t follow sports, or couldn’t intuit from the headline, the Cowboys did NOT win their first playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. They came close but “close” doesn’t get a tattoo, now does it?
Fortunately, sports fans on social media, helpful souls that they are, helped Jordan repurpose his tattoo into something else.
Then they get sort of...conceptual:
Given that the Dallas Cowboys are the most widely-reviled team in the league, some offered suggestions that didn’t just address the tattoo.
As one tweet points out, Jordan can hold out hope that he can slide a “I” into the Roman numeral without too much disruption to the original piece.
Better luck next year, sir. Enjoy the rest of the playoffs.
