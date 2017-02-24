Conan O’Brien Plays Soccer in Mexico With Star Gio dos Santos

If we’ve learned anything from this video it is that Conan O’Brien is not built for soccer. The lanky 6-foot-4 late-night star played a pick-up game of soccer in Mexico City with Giovani Dos Santos, a member of the LA Galaxy and the Mexico national team. The two hit the pitch at Parque Pilares to play with the locals and afterwards reviewed O’Brien’s performance via Facebook Live. In the video, O’Brien hypes his cat-like agility and Dos Santos gives him a Mexico national tema shit. But O’Brein’s assistant Sona Movsesian remains unimpressed by her boss’s soccer skills. “I don’t even think there’s a way to sugar-coat it – he’s just really bad at soccer,” she says. “But he’s also terrible at almost every sport he plays.”

The stunt is part of O’Brien’s upcoming “Conan Without Borders,” a special designed to celebrate Mexico and refute Trump’s attacks on immigrants and plans for a border wall. In clips released so far, O’Brien has solicited donations on the street for a border wall and played a masked Mexican wrestler. The episode is being filmed in Mexico City with an all-Mexican staff of producers, staff, audience and guests including Rogue One’s Diego Luna and former Mexican President Vicente Fox . “Conan Without Borders” airs March 1 on TBS.