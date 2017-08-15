When Minnesota kicker Justin Juenemann sat on the receiving end of a T-shirt cannon, he was told he would be receiving a shirt for his hours of community outreach. The person holding the unwieldy device was a familiar face: Kyle, a young patient Justin had seen repeatedly during his visits to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Kyle spoke to the team about the exceptional work some of the players had performed off the field by visiting kids in the hospital. Then Kyle fired off a T-shirt to Justin, who found a full-scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota tucked inside.

Gopher fans were elated to see one of their own honored.

Even the conference rivals over at Wisconsin were willing to look past the rivalry to reach across the aisle and congratulate the team for its work and recognition of its players.

Share image via P.J. Fleck/Twitter.