Worthy Cause Countdown: This Youth Baseball Team Needs $185 For Equipment
Nearly all of the students at Cardington-Lincoln High School in Cardington, Ohio, come from low-income households, with 46% of the students living at the poverty level. Jack Bault, who has served as the school’s assistant basketball coach for seven years, has now taken on the role of head coach of the baseball team.
Unfortunately, the school does not have proper baseball equipment, so Bault has turned to DonorsChoose.org for help.
“I know with the right equipment and the support of others I can make this baseball program a success and help show these student athletes how to be successful. I hope you will consider donating to our project.”
The team needs just $185 to reach their goal. Bault hopes the team will inspire these students for adulthood.
“Despite most students being economically disadvantaged, they are great students to work with who have a positive outlook on life. My goal is to provide them with as many opportunities as I can and to help set them up to be successful adults.”
Please consider supporting this project or another school athletic program in need.
Editor’s note: Some projects listed on donorschoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a noneditorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports. Share image from Cardington-Lincoln High School/DonorsChoose.org.
Editor’s note: Some projects listed on donorschoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a noneditorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports.
Share image from Cardington-Lincoln High School/DonorsChoose.org.
-
Kaepernick’s Visit To Riker’s Island Sparks Controversy “This will only encourage inmates to continue to attack Correction Officers at a time when we need more protection.”
-
After An NFL Quarterback Was Rude To Reporters, His Mom Forced Him To Make An Apology Rushing linebackers are no match for a mother’s scolding over manners.
-
Golfer’s Amazing Trick Shot Shows Just How Difficult It Is To Read A Green This exercise in patience and tenacity pays off for both the golfer and the viewer.
-
A Very Creative NFL Player Blamed His Positive Drug Test On A Supernatural Encounter He offered a very silly explanation in the face of a very serious issue.
-
Olympic Channel Debuts Docu-Series Highlighting Transgender Athletes “If they touch on our values, and their impact crosses borders and boundaries, then it’s an Olympic story.”
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: Help This Softball Team Raise $180 For Equipment Help these young athletes buy equipment during the 12 Days of Giftmas.
-
After Being Shot In The Head Twice, Former Rams Receiver Stedman Bailey Is Ready To Return To The NFL “Doctors say I can play.”
-
LiAngelo Ball Admits He Only Thanked Trump Because UCLA Made Him Do It But his father sent Trump a peace offering.
-
Hockey Legend Luc Robitaille’s Wife Admits To Being Harassed By Donald Trump “He was aggressive and told me I was coming home with him.”