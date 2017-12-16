Worthy Cause Countdown: This Youth Baseball Team Needs $185 For Equipment

Nearly all of the students at Cardington-Lincoln High School in Cardington, Ohio, come from low-income households, with 46% of the students living at the poverty level. Jack Bault, who has served as the school’s assistant basketball coach for seven years, has now taken on the role of head coach of the baseball team.

Unfortunately, the school does not have proper baseball equipment, so Bault has turned to DonorsChoose.org for help.

“I know with the right equipment and the support of others I can make this baseball program a success and help show these student athletes how to be successful. I hope you will consider donating to our project.”

The team needs just $185 to reach their goal. Bault hopes the team will inspire these students for adulthood.

“Despite most students being economically disadvantaged, they are great students to work with who have a positive outlook on life. My goal is to provide them with as many opportunities as I can and to help set them up to be successful adults.”

Please consider supporting this project or another school athletic program in need.