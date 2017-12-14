Worthy Cause Countdown: This High School Baseball Team Needs Just $146 For Equipment

Each day from Dec. 14 through Dec. 25, GOOD Sports will feature a worthy school athletic program in need of funding.

The median household income near Canyon Springs High School in Las Vegas is roughly $25,000-$30,000. More than half of the students are from low-income households. Most students cannot afford to play sports, and school athletic programs are drastically underfunded.

When Coach Robert Wiley launched the school’s baseball team last year, the school lacked basic equipment — even baseballs. Now in its second season, the program still needs equipment for the students, including dimple balls and a hitting aid. So Wiley turned to DonorsChoose.org to solicit help.

As of today, the program is $146 short of the goal of $1,018.

As Wiley notes on the donation page:

“My players truly deserve the opportunity to succeed and I want to give them all the tools they need to be successful especially at the plate.”

Please consider supporting this project or another school athletic program in need.

