Worthy Cause Countdown: This High School Baseball Team Needs Just $146 For Equipment
Each day from Dec. 14 through Dec. 25, GOOD Sports will feature a worthy school athletic program in need of funding.
The median household income near Canyon Springs High School in Las Vegas is roughly $25,000-$30,000. More than half of the students are from low-income households. Most students cannot afford to play sports, and school athletic programs are drastically underfunded.
When Coach Robert Wiley launched the school’s baseball team last year, the school lacked basic equipment — even baseballs. Now in its second season, the program still needs equipment for the students, including dimple balls and a hitting aid. So Wiley turned to DonorsChoose.org to solicit help.
As of today, the program is $146 short of the goal of $1,018.
As Wiley notes on the donation page:
“My players truly deserve the opportunity to succeed and I want to give them all the tools they need to be successful especially at the plate.”
Please consider supporting this project or another school athletic program in need.
Share image from Competitive Baseball for Inner City Youth/DonorsChoose.org.
-
After An NFL Quarterback Was Rude To Reporters, His Mom Forced Him To Make An Apology Rushing linebackers are no match for a mother’s scolding over manners.
-
Golfer’s Amazing Trick Shot Shows Just How Difficult It Is To Read A Green This exercise in patience and tenacity pays off for both the golfer and the viewer.
-
A Very Creative NFL Player Blamed His Positive Drug Test On A Supernatural Encounter He offered a very silly explanation in the face of a very serious issue.
-
Olympic Channel Debuts Docu-Series Highlighting Transgender Athletes “If they touch on our values, and their impact crosses borders and boundaries, then it’s an Olympic story.”
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: Help This Softball Team Raise $180 For Equipment Help these young athletes buy equipment during the 12 Days of Giftmas.
-
After Being Shot In The Head Twice, Former Rams Receiver Stedman Bailey Is Ready To Return To The NFL “Doctors say I can play.”
-
LiAngelo Ball Admits He Only Thanked Trump Because UCLA Made Him Do It But his father sent Trump a peace offering.
-
Hockey Legend Luc Robitaille’s Wife Admits To Being Harassed By Donald Trump “He was aggressive and told me I was coming home with him.”
-
Brave Little Brother Thinks His Sister's Wrestling Match Is Real, Rushes To Her Defense He doesn’t hesitate for a second once he believes his sister is in danger.