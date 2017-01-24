Cab Driver Can’t Believe He’s Driving NFL Legend John Elway
When you stick by your team through thick and thin, you may have some hard days, but you also get the unmatched excitement that comes with seeing your team make it to the playoffs. That’s why last week, in the days leading up to the AFC Championship game between New England and Pittsburgh, cab driver Sam Snow was wearing all Steelers gear as he drove the cold streets of Washington, D.C.
On the day of the presidential inauguration, Snow was talking football with his passengers, philanthropists Glenn and Mindy Stearns, and another couple. When the topic of conversation turned to the best quarterback ever, Snow said it was Denver Broncos legend John Elway. Unbeknownst to Snow, Elway and his wife were sitting in the back seat of his cab.
Jokingly, Elway’s wife told Snow that she had slept with the quarterback once, to the amusement of the other passengers. She then asked if he thought that Elway was hot. “I don’t roll like that,” Snow said. But then he then he clarified with, “I can’t tell, I don’t know what he look like,” showing the progressive side of the modern NFL fan. Then, the Stearns told Snow that Elway was in the back seat and the cab driver couldn’t believe his eyes. “Oh come on man, are you serious?” Snow said before asking Elway to take a photo with him. “That’s John Elway. I’ll be damned.”
