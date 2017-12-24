Worthy Cause Countdown: These At-Risk Bronx Teens Need Running Shorts

Each day from Dec. 14 through Dec. 25, GOOD Sports will feature a worthy school athletic program in need of funding.

Mr. Sumter teaches emotionally-disturbed students at Ittleson Day Treatment in the Bronx, a New York City neighborhood where at-risk children are routinely exposed to drugs, gangs, and violence. Sumter uses extracurricular activities like track and field to keep students off the streets.

“I am a teaching assistant working in a District 75 school. Working with severe emotionally disturbed students ages 12-14 that want to become great athletes. We are a Title I school with limited funds. My students struggle to do the best they can given limited resources. I try to nurture their talents both inside and outside of the classroom. I know that given the right support, motivation and resources my students can grow.”

Due to limited funding and a student body made up of students from low-income households, the team cannot afford running shirts and shorts. Sumter turned to DonorsChoose.org to raise $1,688 for uniforms for his students. At the time this story was posted, he was $594 away from his goal. Sumter explains:

“Student-athletes do not have uniforms. The team doesn’t have warm-up uniforms. With a majority of the student body coming from economically disadvantaged households, having athletes purchase their own uniforms is not a realistic option and the track team budget is minuscule.”