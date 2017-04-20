Marathons wreak havoc on city traffic. But what about pedestrians who just want to cross the street? Marathon organizers have developed a multistep system that is a pretty damn creative way of moving pedestrians across the race course without disrupting the race.

Here’s the system in action:

At one end, volunteers use a string to funnel racers toward one side to allow groups of pedestrians to cross. A fancier solution? Temporary bridges, such as these used during the London Marathon.