The Clever Trick Organizers Use To Help Pedestrians Cross Streets During A Marathon
Marathons wreak havoc on city traffic. But what about pedestrians who just want to cross the street? Marathon organizers have developed a multistep system that is a pretty damn creative way of moving pedestrians across the race course without disrupting the race.
Here’s the system in action:
At one end, volunteers use a string to funnel racers toward one side to allow groups of pedestrians to cross. A fancier solution? Temporary bridges, such as these used during the London Marathon.
