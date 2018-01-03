This NFL Team’s Fans Just Lived Up To Their Intense Reputation In The Most Gracious Way
For the first time in 18 seasons, the Buffalo Bills made the playoffs — and they have the Cincinnati Bengals to thank.
After beating the Miami Dolphins 22-16, winning their ninth game of the season, the Bills turned their eyes to the game between the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.
All the Ravens needed to do in order to make the playoffs (and prevent the Bills from taking their spot) was to hang onto a late-in-the-game lead against a mostly mediocre Bengals team. But with 44 seconds left, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton heaved a 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd, taking the lead and crushing the Ravens playoff hopes.
For the Bengals, the win was mostly meaningless — but for the Bills and their fans, it was everything. On Twitter, the team offered a quick thank you and a promise to send along some of their city’s famous wings to the Bengals for helping them reach the postseason.
It was a heartwarming gesture bound to make even the most casual of sports fans smile.
Bills fans decided to take it one big step further, living up to their intense reputation.
The Bills Mafia, as they like to be called, began making small donations to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, the Bengals QB’s charitable group. At first, it was a bit of a curiosity, with the group seeing a number of Buffalo-area donations trickling in.
Within two days, Bills fans raised more than $100,000 for the foundation, which provides support to families with seriously ill children in the Cincinnati area.
Dalton was absolutely blown away, posting an emotional video thanking the Bills fans for their kindness and generosity as well as wishing them luck in the playoffs.
It’s safe to say that Dalton’s never had as uplifting an end to an otherwise average season.
Share image by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images.
