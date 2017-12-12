Some Unforgettable Images From The Bills-Colts ‘Blizzard Bowl’
On Dec. 10, the Indianapolis Colts chose a bad day to wear their all-white away jerseys in a game against the Buffalo Bills. A massive snow storm at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, blanketed the stands and playing surface with snow, rendering the Colts nearly invisible. The visability was so poor that the few brave fans in attendance could hardly see across the field, and the announcers in the press box were unable to read the scoreboard.
The “Blizzard Bowl” was understandably a low-scoring affair. Passing the ball was impossible and backs had a hard time getting any traction on the ground. At the end of the fourth quarter, the game was locked up at 7-7. In overtime, after both teams exchanged punts, Bills running back LeSean McCoy put the game on ice (bad pun intended) with a 21-yard run for a touchdown.
Here are some amazing images from the “Blizzard Bowl”:
Things looked bad even before kick-off.
The scoreboard at far end is no longer visible. Worst I’ve seen it here that I can recall. pic.twitter.com/KlKRrXK0DG— Sal Maiorana (@salmaiorana) December 10, 2017
No caption needed. pic.twitter.com/2rg1cl814U— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 10, 2017
Tre’Davious White trying to warm up.
Mood. #INDvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/A3B03qHaDI— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 10, 2017
Is this seat 14 or is this seat 14?
People are literally trying to dig out their seats here at New Era Field. #Bills pic.twitter.com/E0ObnNhmi8— Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 10, 2017
Unfettered by the snow, the Bills Mafia continued doing what it does best, beat the crap out of folding tables.
Looks like he’s having the time of his life #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Th6lQYJ5hl— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) December 10, 2017
Why do #BillsMafia enjoy throwing themselves through tables? I will never understand these people pic.twitter.com/w2fGKunLW7— Boston Sports Extra (@BosSportsExtra) December 11, 2017
Meanwhile, in Los Angeles...
The blood-red sky that spread out over the LA Coliseum tonight as the Rams/Eagles game ended was crazy. pic.twitter.com/Jofk6W9Bp9— Brett Michael (@thecajunboy) December 11, 2017
Back in Buffalo...
The snow wasn't really 5 feet deep. It just looked that way when @buffalobills Matt Milano tackled @colts Brandon Williams. pic.twitter.com/IKSCJJODWu— Bill Wippert (@BWipp) December 11, 2017
The rally snowman came out.
The real MVP of the snowy @buffalobills game. The OT Snowman. pic.twitter.com/qh9HdNx2fq— itsPuz (@itsPuz) December 10, 2017
Buffalo got some help in the backfield.
SPOTTED: Woolly Mammoth on field in Buffalo— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2017
*screenshot may be altered pic.twitter.com/DuryZH4ZcM
Sideline heater is pretty popular. #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/qazO51JlHu— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2017
LeSean McCoy burst through the line for a game-winning 21-yard touchdown run with 1:33 left in overtime.
.@CutOnDime25 in the SNOW... Unstoppable.@BuffaloBills WIN! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/WnNmeYQXXc— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2017
When you win a snow game...you make snow angels! #GoBills | @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/6j8fOvcrfQ— NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 11, 2017
This is hilarious.
Are AT-ATs allowed in the stadium. Asking for a friend. #IndvsBuf #StarWars pic.twitter.com/QL26mfGOIO— Dylan Whitlock (@dylan27w) December 10, 2017
