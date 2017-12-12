On Dec. 10, the Indianapolis Colts chose a bad day to wear their all-white away jerseys in a game against the Buffalo Bills. A massive snow storm at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, blanketed the stands and playing surface with snow, rendering the Colts nearly invisible. The visability was so poor that the few brave fans in attendance could hardly see across the field, and the announcers in the press box were unable to read the scoreboard.

The “Blizzard Bowl” was understandably a low-scoring affair. Passing the ball was impossible and backs had a hard time getting any traction on the ground. At the end of the fourth quarter, the game was locked up at 7-7. In overtime, after both teams exchanged punts, Bills running back LeSean McCoy put the game on ice (bad pun intended) with a 21-yard run for a touchdown.

The scoreboard at far end is no longer visible. Worst I’ve seen it here that I can recall. pic.twitter.com/KlKRrXK0DG — Sal Maiorana (@salmaiorana) December 10, 2017

People are literally trying to dig out their seats here at New Era Field. #Bills pic.twitter.com/E0ObnNhmi8 — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 10, 2017

Looks like he’s having the time of his life #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Th6lQYJ5hl — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) December 10, 2017

Why do #BillsMafia enjoy throwing themselves through tables? I will never understand these people pic.twitter.com/w2fGKunLW7 — Boston Sports Extra (@BosSportsExtra) December 11, 2017

The blood-red sky that spread out over the LA Coliseum tonight as the Rams/Eagles game ended was crazy. pic.twitter.com/Jofk6W9Bp9 — Brett Michael (@thecajunboy) December 11, 2017

The snow wasn't really 5 feet deep. It just looked that way when @buffalobills Matt Milano tackled @colts Brandon Williams. pic.twitter.com/IKSCJJODWu — Bill Wippert (@BWipp) December 11, 2017

The real MVP of the snowy @buffalobills game. The OT Snowman. pic.twitter.com/qh9HdNx2fq — itsPuz (@itsPuz) December 10, 2017

SPOTTED: Woolly Mammoth on field in Buffalo



*screenshot may be altered pic.twitter.com/DuryZH4ZcM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2017

LeSean McCoy burst through the line for a game-winning 21-yard touchdown run with 1:33 left in overtime.

