Some Unforgettable Images From The Bills-Colts ‘Blizzard Bowl’ 

by Tod Perry

December 12, 2017
On Dec. 10, the Indianapolis Colts chose a bad day to wear their all-white away jerseys in a game against the Buffalo Bills. A massive snow storm at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, blanketed the stands and playing surface with snow, rendering the Colts nearly invisible. The visability was so poor that the few brave fans in attendance could hardly see across the field, and the announcers in the press box were unable to read the scoreboard.

The “Blizzard Bowl” was understandably a low-scoring affair. Passing the ball was impossible and backs had a hard time getting any traction on the ground. At the end of the fourth quarter, the game was locked up at 7-7. In overtime, after both teams exchanged punts, Bills running back LeSean McCoy put the game on ice (bad pun intended) with a 21-yard run for a touchdown.

Here are some amazing images from the “Blizzard Bowl”:

Things looked bad even before kick-off.

Tre’Davious White trying to warm up.

Is this seat 14 or is this seat 14?

Unfettered by the snow, the Bills Mafia continued doing what it does best, beat the crap out of folding tables.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles...

Back in Buffalo...

The rally snowman came out.

Buffalo got some help in the backfield.

LeSean McCoy burst through the line for a game-winning 21-yard touchdown run with 1:33 left in overtime.

This is hilarious.

Share image by the NFL/YouTube.

