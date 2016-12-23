From December 14 through December 25, GOOD Sports will feature the worthiest school athletic programs in need of funding.

Kristin Dunn teaches third grade at Betsy Ross Elementary, a public K-6 near Disneyland in Anaheim. She also organizes the school’s running club, which plans training and conditioning sessions and raises money to submit students into local races.

As Dunn writes on DonorsChoose.org, most families at Ross don’t have the means to enroll in organized sports, let alone buy the equipment and gear necessary to participate. Even the running club poses obstacles.

Most of my students run in jeans or pants because they don't have the extra money to buy shorts to run in, so this project would give them the chance to run in proper workout attire.

To remedy the problem, Dunn started an online campaign to raise $631 for 43 pairs of running shorts. As of writing, the fund was $381 from its goal with 52 days left. Please consider donating here.

Editor’s note: Some projects listed on DonorsChoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a noneditorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports.