Watch: No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Now

Earlier this year, Becca Longo became the first female football player to earn an NCAA football scholarship. The Arizona kicker was offered a scholarship to Division II Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. Adams State head coach and former NFL quarterback Timm Rosenbach wasn’t trying to make history before.

“I never heard of it before,” Rosenbach told the Arizona Republic at the time. “I don’t look at it that way. My wife is a former pro athlete. I see [Longo] as a football player who earned it.”

Longo will likely make her first appearance Saturday when Adams State plays Black Hills State University.