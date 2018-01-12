After Trump’s curious attempt at singing along with the national anthem prior to the College Football National Championship game, there was little doubt that the folks behind the viral ‘Bad Lip Reading’ videos would quickly be on the case.

Just days later, they’ve delivered.

As in so many other instances, Trump’s weird behavior here seems to transcend satire into some sort of an alternate reality with far lower standards for the nation’s commander in chief. We can laugh about it or cry about it, and this video helps make that choice a bit less difficult.

At least with all that mumbling and ad-libbing he didn’t say anything racist. If Trump would take a cue from the video and stick to more innocuous gibberish about baby birds and sugar packets, we might all feel a little better about how things are going in this administration.

While this sort of takedown is Bad Lip Reading’s bread and butter, those folks aren’t the only ones trying to get to the bottom of what exactly was coming out of Trump’s mouth during the performance.

Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night,” offered his take as well:

“Trump sings the national anthem the way the rest of us sing ‘Despacito.’ How can you be president and not know the words to the national anthem? That’s like being Peyton Manning and not knowing the words to the Nationwide jingle.”

Another face-palm moment from an administration that keeps them coming like it’s their job.

Share image via Bad Lip Reading/YouTube.