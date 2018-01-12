Trump’s Bizarre National Anthem Singing Gets The ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Treatment
After Trump’s curious attempt at singing along with the national anthem prior to the College Football National Championship game, there was little doubt that the folks behind the viral ‘Bad Lip Reading’ videos would quickly be on the case.
Just days later, they’ve delivered.
As in so many other instances, Trump’s weird behavior here seems to transcend satire into some sort of an alternate reality with far lower standards for the nation’s commander in chief. We can laugh about it or cry about it, and this video helps make that choice a bit less difficult.
At least with all that mumbling and ad-libbing he didn’t say anything racist. If Trump would take a cue from the video and stick to more innocuous gibberish about baby birds and sugar packets, we might all feel a little better about how things are going in this administration.
While this sort of takedown is Bad Lip Reading’s bread and butter, those folks aren’t the only ones trying to get to the bottom of what exactly was coming out of Trump’s mouth during the performance.
Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night,” offered his take as well:
“Trump sings the national anthem the way the rest of us sing ‘Despacito.’ How can you be president and not know the words to the national anthem? That’s like being Peyton Manning and not knowing the words to the Nationwide jingle.”
Another face-palm moment from an administration that keeps them coming like it’s their job.
Share image via Bad Lip Reading/YouTube.
-
Serena Williams Opens Up About A Major Health Scare She Had After Giving Birth Now that Williams’ health scare is behind her, she wants to get back on the court to win at least two more Grand Slam titles.
-
Trump Boasts Of His Athletic Prowess To The Wall Street Journal “I was always the best athlete.”
-
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Speaks Out About Donald Trump And Racism “The most intelligent young athlete I’ve interviewed in years.”
-
Floyd Mayweather's Flippant Response To Questions About The #MeToo Movement He’d prefer to talk about his Rolls Royce.
-
LeBron James Offered An Awesome Spin On A Retailer’s Controversial Sweatshirt Amid the backlash, the NBA star offered his own design, along with a message of empowerment and positivity.
-
Mentorship Program Uses Snow, Skate, and Surf To Reach Youth Let Steve Larosiliere from Stoked inspire you for National Mentorship Month.
-
Kids’ Basketball Team Kicked Out Of League For Racist Jerseys Who in the world thought this was acceptable?
-
Claude Giroux Scores A Goal Off Blues Defenseman’s Butt Let’s just say the goalie wasn’t expecting it.
-
Does Trump Know The Lyrics To The National Anthem? He mouthed the wrong words at the College Football Playoff National Championship game.