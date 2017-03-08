Athletes Share Words Of Inspiration On International Women’s Day

In the world of sports, women have long fought against barriers, both social and institutional, for the right to play the sports they love, just as men do. So it’s not surprising that on this International Women’s Day, many top female athletes have shared messages of empowerment, inclusion and solidarity.

Aly Raisman

​Gold-medal-winning member of the 2012 and 2016 women’s Olympic gymnastics team

Sanya Richards-Ross

Olympic champion who dominated track and field’s 400 meter sprint for nearly a decade

Elena Delle Donne

​One of the WNBA’s top players, she won the league’s 2015 MVP award

Alex Morgan

Olympic and World Cup-winning striker for the U.S. national soccer team

Allyson Felix

​The most decorated American woman in Olympic track and field history

Kayla Harrison

Two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo

Madison Keys

2015 Australian Open semifinalist

Ronda Rousey

Former UFC bantamweight champion and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in judo