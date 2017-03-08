Athletes Share Words Of Inspiration On International Women’s Day
In the world of sports, women have long fought against barriers, both social and institutional, for the right to play the sports they love, just as men do. So it’s not surprising that on this International Women’s Day, many top female athletes have shared messages of empowerment, inclusion and solidarity.
Aly Raisman
Gold-medal-winning member of the 2012 and 2016 women’s Olympic gymnastics team
Sanya Richards-Ross
Olympic champion who dominated track and field’s 400 meter sprint for nearly a decade
Elena Delle Donne
One of the WNBA’s top players, she won the league’s 2015 MVP award
Alex Morgan
Olympic and World Cup-winning striker for the U.S. national soccer team
Allyson Felix
The most decorated American woman in Olympic track and field history
Kayla Harrison
Two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo
Madison Keys
2015 Australian Open semifinalist
Ronda Rousey
Former UFC bantamweight champion and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in judo
