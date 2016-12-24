From December 14 through December 25, GOOD Sports will feature the worthiest school athletic programs in need of funding.

Ashbrook High School in Gastonia, North Carolina, used to be a softball juggernaut, until budget cuts and local economic conditions led the school to drop the program. But now math teacher Heather Carnes is trying to revive the team, and she’s asking for your help.

Most players cannot afford to buy a bat for themselves, so I would like to provide two for the team to use for this season and next. Our funding covers our general needs, but it does not include extras like team bats and our girls could benefit greatly from this opportunity.

The softball program at Ashbrook, home to 60 percent low-income students and the state’s fourth most diverse high school population, was the “best in the league” ten years ago, Carnes writes.

I want to bring softball back to the Ashbrook community! ... But it is going to take a lot of hard work to get us back to the top.

Carnes is asking the internet community for help in purchasing two fast-pitch metal baseball bats. The team needs $822 total and is just $409 from that target. Please consider donating here. The campaign ends in February.

