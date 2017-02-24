Oakland A's Pitcher Sean Doolittle Frames The Immigration Issue Perfectly
Oakland A’s pitcher Sean Doolittle knows the downside of taking on political issues as a professional athlete. A year and a half after hosting a Thanksgiving welcoming dinner in Chicago for Syrian refugees with his girlfriend, Eireann Dolan, he is still fielding insults and slurs for welcoming refugees to America. But he’s not dissuaded.
Following the recently overturned immigration bans levied against seven predominately Muslim countries, Doolittle has continued to speak up. He recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the perception that immigrants pose a threat and the benefit of welcoming others to the United States.
I’ve always thought that all boats rise with the tide. Refugees aren’t stealing a slice of the pie from Americans. But if we include them, we can make the pie that much bigger, thus ensuring more opportunities for everyone.
He elaborated on the circumstances under which refugees seek aid and their hopes for their new lives.
These are people fleeing civil wars, violence, and oppression that we can’t even begin to relate to. I think people think refugees just kind of decide to come over. They might not realize it takes 18-24 months while they wait in a refugee camp. They go through more than 20 background checks and meetings with immigration officers. They are being vetted.
They come here, and they want to contribute to society. They’re so grateful to be out of a war zone or whatever they were running from in their country that they get jobs, their kids go to our schools, they’re paying taxes, and in a lot of cases, they join our military.
In the past year, Doolittle has publicly shifted his political affiliation from Republican to independent and, judging by he and his now-fiancée’s social media statements, he sees room for improvement with the current state of things.
-
Conan O’Brien Plays Soccer in Mexico With Star Gio dos Santos Duo hit the pitch for “Conan Without Borders” immmigration special.
-
Iran Bans Brother and Sister Chess Champs For Violating Religious Law Female chess players increasingly challenge the country’s religous doctrine.
-
Random Act of Sport: Four Girls Are Teamwork Personified As They Evict A Rodent From Their House This humane effort to remove a rat is nothing short of flawless
-
I Don’t Know A Thing About Soccer And Now I’m Coaching My Daughter’s Team. How a self-described ‘geek’ dad took over his daughter's soccer team and surprised everyone
-
Grand Rapid Griffins Celebrate Hockey With Awesome LEGO Stop-Motion Videos 13,562 LEGOs. 3,916 photos. 225 man hours. 1 puck.
-
Will A New Deal Finally Bring NBA D-League Players A Livable Wage? NBA players earn 160 times their minor-league counterparts do, and that’s bad business
-
Nike Golfers Wear All Black In Support Of The Company’s Equality Message The black-out wardrobes made quite an impression on the first day of play.
-
A 15-Year-Old Girl Becomes The First “Eagle Huntress” Of Her Tribe A 2,000 year old tradition comes to life A gorgeous documentary follows her bold and controversial journey
-
Kobe Bryant’s Former High School Basketball Team Makes Bold Statement Against Discrimination “As a team we believe in fighting for the rights of all.”