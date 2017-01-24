A-Rod Will Host A Show Dedicated To Helping Athletes In Financial Need
If you’ve ever visited the comment section below an article about some blockbuster, multi-million-dollar contract an athlete has signed, you probably know that even fans have a hard time wrapping their heads around the money players make. Similarly, when an athlete goes broke (as many of them do), the really is more incredulity and shaming than it is sympathy and understanding.
That said, athletes often find themselves in dire financial straits due to short earning windows, gross mismanagement and, yes, reckless spending. According to a Sports Illustrated estimate, 80% of football players go broke within three years of stepping away from the game – the issue's already an epidemic.
And now, no less than Alex Rodriguez wishes to bring these issues to light in an upcoming CNBC shows entitled Back in the Game. Though details are just emerging, the premise is known. A-Rod will host a show that profiles different broke athletes, sharing their story, then matching them with money managers to help them turn their finances around.
While A-Rod himself isn’t hurting for cash – in fact, he’s earning $21 million in salary next year to not even play the game – he is in the market for some public goodwill following a long period of publicly lying about his use of performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career. In November, A-Rod’s stint co-hosting Live with Kelly proved that he can hold his own in front of the camera as well.
With his baseball career over, it’s likely this move was made by A-Rod with an eye towards the Hall of Fame. Though the voters’ stances are softening on the matter, so far no one embroiled in a PED scandal has found their way into Cooperstown. A-Rod certainly has the stats to justify his inclusion, and helping beleaguered athletes turn their careers around could be a big asset when his name comes up on Hall of Fame ballots in a few years.
-
This Amateur Golfer Didn’t Know He Sank A Hole-In-One On National TV...Until He Heard The Crowd The look on his face is priceless.
-
Random Act Of Sport: Seal Channels Its Inner High Jumper To Avoid Being Eaten By Killer Whales One seal athletically evades 12 killer whales using anything it can get its flippers on
-
Tom Brady Wore A Truly Bizarre Jacket And The Internet Had A Field Day Welcome to Inflategate
-
Pro Soccer Player Quits The MLS To Care For His Dog That’s Been Diagnosed With Cancer He’s walking away from a million dollars a year to be with his pup.
-
Company CEO Pays For Employees To Travel To Women’s March On Washington “The election felt like a slap in the face”
-
Giant Piles Of Discarded ‘Shared Bikes’ Are Turning Chinese Sidewalks Into Dumping Grounds These bikes are essentially treated like litter by the people using them, causing big problems.
-
When Serena Williams Asks For An Apology, This Reporter Can’t Say ‘I’m Sorry’ Fast Enough “You should apologize. Do you want to apologize?”
-
See This Baseball Legend’s Genuinely Emotional Reaction The Moment He Finds Out He Made The Hall Of Fame Watch as he digests the news, then see the emotion that follows.
-
This Wild Acrobatic Activity Is Now Officially Considered A Sport But hold on, some municipalities still consider the sport to be a criminal activity