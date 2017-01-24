If you’ve ever visited the comment section below an article about some blockbuster, multi-million-dollar contract an athlete has signed, you probably know that even fans have a hard time wrapping their heads around the money players make. Similarly, when an athlete goes broke (as many of them do), the really is more incredulity and shaming than it is sympathy and understanding.

That said, athletes often find themselves in dire financial straits due to short earning windows, gross mismanagement and, yes, reckless spending. According to a Sports Illustrated estimate, 80% of football players go broke within three years of stepping away from the game – the issue's already an epidemic.

And now, no less than Alex Rodriguez wishes to bring these issues to light in an upcoming CNBC shows entitled Back in the Game. Though details are just emerging, the premise is known. A-Rod will host a show that profiles different broke athletes, sharing their story, then matching them with money managers to help them turn their finances around.

While A-Rod himself isn’t hurting for cash – in fact, he’s earning $21 million in salary next year to not even play the game – he is in the market for some public goodwill following a long period of publicly lying about his use of performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career. In November, A-Rod’s stint co-hosting Live with Kelly proved that he can hold his own in front of the camera as well.

With his baseball career over, it’s likely this move was made by A-Rod with an eye towards the Hall of Fame. Though the voters’ stances are softening on the matter, so far no one embroiled in a PED scandal has found their way into Cooperstown. A-Rod certainly has the stats to justify his inclusion, and helping beleaguered athletes turn their careers around could be a big asset when his name comes up on Hall of Fame ballots in a few years.