An Army Sergeant Surprises His Family By Dressing As A Football Player During Game
An Army staff sergeant surprised his family on the field during the University of Nebraska spring game over the weekend. Matthew Hawke’s family had been invited to stand mid-field during the pre-game coin toss and Hawke, home from a 10-month tour in Afghanistan, appeared on the field in a full University of Nebraska uniform. Before Hawke’s son flipped the coin, Hawke removed his helmet to reveal himself. From the pictures of the reunion, the family was completely caught off-guard.
Spring scrimmages are generally anticlimactic but have taken on a spirit of goodwill from this emotional reunion to Ohio State University, where a fan with muscular dystrophy was allowed to score a touchdown during the game.
