An Army staff sergeant surprised his family on the field during the University of Nebraska spring game over the weekend. Matthew Hawke’s family had been invited to stand mid-field during the pre-game coin toss and Hawke, home from a 10-month tour in Afghanistan, appeared on the field in a full University of Nebraska uniform. Before Hawke’s son flipped the coin, Hawke removed his helmet to reveal himself. From the pictures of the reunion, the family was completely caught off-guard.

Spring scrimmages are generally anticlimactic but have taken on a spirit of goodwill from this emotional reunion to Ohio State University, where a fan with muscular dystrophy was allowed to score a touchdown during the game.