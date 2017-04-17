Sports

An Army Sergeant Surprises His Family By Dressing As A Football Player During Game 

by Penn Collins

April 17, 2017 at 14:25
An Army staff sergeant surprised his family on the field during the University of Nebraska spring game over the weekend. Matthew Hawke’s family had been invited to stand mid-field during the pre-game coin toss and Hawke, home from a 10-month tour in Afghanistan, appeared on the field in a full University of Nebraska uniform. Before Hawke’s son flipped the coin, Hawke removed his helmet to reveal himself. From the pictures of the reunion, the family was completely caught off-guard

Spring scrimmages are generally anticlimactic but have taken on a spirit of goodwill from this emotional reunion to Ohio State University, where a fan with muscular dystrophy was allowed to score a touchdown during the game

