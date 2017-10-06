The Seattle Supersonics were unceremoniously uprooted and moved to owner Clay Bennett’s hometown of Oklahoma City before the 2008-09 basketball season, but almost a decade later, Seattle sports fans are still smarting from the loss of their team. While Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa may not have a mind of its own, Alexa is clearly speaking on behalf of Amazon’s hometown employees when asked about its favorite NBA team.

SB Nation found that when asked the innocuous question, Alexa doesn’t hesitate to throw some shade toward the parties responsible for the “theft” of its team.

Alexa responds with some thinly-veiled anger, stating:

“Well, my favorite team was the Seattle Supersonics before they were stolen — I mean relocated. Now, I’m rooting for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but that doesn’t stop me from dreaming. Bring back the Sonics.”

The team’s move from Seattle to Oklahoma City is especially touchy for Seattle fans because Clay Bennett told the public and the previous owner, founder of Seattle-based Starbucks, Howard Schultz, that he planned on keeping the team in Seattle or elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest, pending new arena concessions from the city. It didn’t take long for Bennett to move the team to his hometown of Oklahoma City after acquiring it.

However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has stated that Seattle is at the top of the list of the league’s expansion cities, so hopefully Alexa can move its fandom back from Minnesota — what it’s doing there is anyone’s guess, really — and let go of some of this animosity that it’s clearly harboring almost ten years after its perceived betrayal.

