Watch: Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Discusses The Pressure On Women Athletes
“What does it take to be a successful female athlete? You have to have the complete package,” says six-time gold medalist Allyson Felix in a new video from UNINTERRUPTED. The Olympic track and field star discusses the issues facing women in sports, including the pressure outside of their sport and the lack of recognition.
“Ask someone in the general public, ‘Who’s the greatest basketball player?’ or ‘Who’s the greatest football player?’ and we could probably have a very heated debate for over an hour on it,” Felix says. “But if you ask them, ‘Who’s the greatest women’s basketball player?’ I don’t think they would know where to begin. I don’t think you could even have the conversation.”
She also doesn’t feel the situation has improved for women athletes, explaining, “When I entered professional sports almost 15 years ago, I don’t think things look all that different from how they are now. I don’t think I see significant growth.”
Watch the interview video above.
Share image from UNINTERRUPTED.
-
In The Final Event Of The Olympics, A Skier Took A Wrong Turn, Got Lost, And Cost Herself A Medal When she crossed the finish line, she was stunned.
-
How Olympic Athletes Grapple With Life Once The Thrill Is Gone For athletes returning home — especially those who are on the cusp of retirement — the transition can be daunting. For athletes returning home — especially those on the cusp of retirement — the transition can be daunting.
-
College Student Shoots An Impressive Array Of Basketball Shots To Win A Big Cash Prize And basketball’s not even his usual sport.
-
How Olympians Train Their Brains To Become Mentally Tough For an athlete to deliver a gold medal performance, mental toughness is an essential ingredient. But what is mental toughness — and how does an athlete develop it?
-
Mark Cuban On Creating A Hostile Workplace For Women: 'A F*ck Up On My Part’ He accepted full responsibility for one allegation but remained conspicuously silent on another.
-
The Way This Skier Ended Up In The Olympics Has Sparked Controversy Her halfpipe performance shows how out of her element she was.
-
The NBA Is Taking More Fans To The Hoops With Virtual Reality Get a 360-degree view under the rim during the next game.
-
In Kobe Bryant’s Youth League, Everyone Learns ‘Mamba Mentality’ “What really inspires me is finding different creative ways to try to effect change.”
-
Fergie Has Explained Her Historically Bad National Anthem Performance, Calling It A ‘Risk’ This isn’t the first time she’s riled up the public with a new take on the song.