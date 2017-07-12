Baseball All-Star Goes On-Camera With Speech Impediment To Inspire Others
Houston Astros outfielder George Springer pulled double duty at the All-Star game, not only representing his team and the National League in the contest but also speaking publicly to promote the interests of SAY, The Stuttering Association for the Young.
Springer has lived with a speech impediment since his childhood but saw the opportunity to wear a mic and conduct an in-game interview as a chance to inspire and empower children everywhere who suffer from speech impediments.
He stated, simply and effectively:
“I can’t spread a message to kids and adults if I’m not willing to put myself out there. I understand. I’m gonna stutter. I don’t care. It is what it is. It’s not gonna stop me from talking or having fun.”
SAY praised Springer and shared updates on him all night on its Twitter feed.
Aside from this good deed, Springer is having a tremendous season and is currently in contention for an MVP award.
Share image via Dolores A. Lozano/Twitter.
-
Tennis Star Andy Murray Reminds Reporter That Women Exist Too The world’s #1 tennis player on the men’s side has a long history of fighting sexism in his sport.
-
Chris Christie’s Appearance On A Sports Call-In Show Ends In A Shouting Match The governor no doubt saw this coming but walked right into it anyway.
-
Serena Williams Is Already Laying Down Babysitting Rules For Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki “I think I'm a great babysitter. I don't think she agrees.”
-
Why Trump Reportedly Threatened To Sue The U.S. Golf Association The crown jewel of women’s golf will be played at Trump’s New Jersey course this week.
-
Gold Medalist Simone Biles Knows Exactly How To Respond To Internet Bullies “Comments like this have me shook.”
-
Why NFLers Are Investing Big Money In This 12-Year-Old’s Lemonade Company Me and the Bees is led by one impressive pre-teen.
-
Youth Soccer Refs Ban Parents From Making Noise On The Sidelines The bold new practice is being tested as “Silent September.”
-
He’s Been An Umpire For 2 Decades. Now He’s Suing MLB For Racial Discrimination Even as baseball teams have become more diverse, people filling positions of authority have not.
-
Why This Star Athlete Thinks Social Media Isn’t Worth It Anymore Rory McIlroy asked his wife to change his Twitter password and not tell him what it was.