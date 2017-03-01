After traveling back from Jamaica during an appearance for Black History Month on February 7th, Muhammed Ali Jr., son of the legendary boxer, was detained and questioned by police following his return to the United States at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Ali Jr. was traveling with his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, who was briefly questioned until she was able to produce a picture of herself with her husband.

Ali Jr., a U.S. citizen born in Philadelphia, was unable to do so and subsequently held for two hours while questioned about his “Arabic-sounding name” by immigration officials. Ali’s lawyer claims he was asked questions such as “Where did you get your name from?” while pressing him on his birthplace, upbringing, and other personal details. It merits noting that the incident took place about 10 days after President Trump’s travel ban was signed and two days before it was repealed.

Ali’s lawyer, Chris Mancini, stated, “ To the Ali family, it's crystal clear that this is directly linked to Mr. Trump's efforts to ban Muslims from the United States."

Interviewed later by The Huffington Post, Ali conveyed the line of questioning. “I was like, “OK, my name is Muhammad Ali,’ and he asked me, ‘What is your religion?’”I was like, ‘Why would you even ask me what my religion is?’” he said.

Ali was carrying a valid U.S. passport and has no criminal record.