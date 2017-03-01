Muhammed Ali’s Son Was Detained While Traveling And Questioned About His Religion
After traveling back from Jamaica during an appearance for Black History Month on February 7th, Muhammed Ali Jr., son of the legendary boxer, was detained and questioned by police following his return to the United States at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Ali Jr. was traveling with his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, who was briefly questioned until she was able to produce a picture of herself with her husband.
Ali Jr., a U.S. citizen born in Philadelphia, was unable to do so and subsequently held for two hours while questioned about his “Arabic-sounding name” by immigration officials. Ali’s lawyer claims he was asked questions such as “Where did you get your name from?” while pressing him on his birthplace, upbringing, and other personal details. It merits noting that the incident took place about 10 days after President Trump’s travel ban was signed and two days before it was repealed.
Ali’s lawyer, Chris Mancini, stated, “ To the Ali family, it's crystal clear that this is directly linked to Mr. Trump's efforts to ban Muslims from the United States."
Interviewed later by The Huffington Post, Ali conveyed the line of questioning. “I was like, “OK, my name is Muhammad Ali,’ and he asked me, ‘What is your religion?’”I was like, ‘Why would you even ask me what my religion is?’” he said.
Ali was carrying a valid U.S. passport and has no criminal record.
Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario’s Battle Plan for Protecting the Great Outdoors Standing up to Utah’s governor was just the beginning “We’re dealing with an administration that hasn’t come out and agreed that climate change is a reality.”
Meet the History-Making Openly Gay Football PlayerMy-King Johnson is the first out player to receive an NCAA football scholarship
Red Sox Legend Curt Schilling Gets Schooled On Twitter By Afghan War Veteran He compared his World Series ring to a Purple Heart, which is … something you shouldn’t do.
Soccer Superstar’s Letter Comforted Referee After His Suicide Attempt World Cup champion Bastian Schweinsteiger helped a referee fighting depression
Study Finds LBGTQ Teens Staying Away from SportsYouth sports participation levels among gay students have actually fallen over the last 15 years
Soccer Player Saves The Life Of Choking Opponent During Match Remarkably, it’s the fourth time that Francis Kone has saved a player’s life on the field
Oakland A's Pitcher Sean Doolittle Frames The Immigration Issue Perfectly In 2015, Doolittle hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for Syrian refugees
Conan O’Brien Plays Soccer in Mexico With Star Gio dos Santos Duo hit the pitch for “Conan Without Borders” immmigration special.
Iran Bans Brother and Sister Chess Champs For Violating Religious Law Female chess players increasingly challenge the country’s religous doctrine.